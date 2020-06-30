Kjerstad Signs Contract with the Baltimore Orioles

Former Razorback slugger Heston Kjerstad is officially a Baltimore Oriole after signing his contract on Tuesday. Kjerstad, the number two overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft inked a deal for $5.2 million which is well under the slot value according to Jim Callis a senior writer for MLB.com

No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad signs with @Orioles for $5.2 million (slot value = $7,789,900). Arkansas OF, best lefty power hitter in @MLBDraft, long track record of production, big pop & solid arm fit RF profile very well. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 30, 2020

Heston started off the 2020 season with a bang hitting .448 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 16 games before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season.

For his career at Arkansas Kjerstad hit .345 with 35 home runs and 124 RBI in 145 games. He also had 32 doubles and a triple with 198 career hits.

Kjerstad improved his draft position from the 36th round (1,083rd overall pick) coming out of high school to the second pick and second highest drafted Razorback behind Jeff King who went first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1986.

He joins Casey Martin and signees Masyn Winn and Tink Hence as those who have signed since the draft. Signee David Calabrese drafted by the Los Angeles Angels reported to have signed with the team. But the deal which HalosHeaven.com reported to be for the full slot of $744,000 has yet to be reported by the Angels.