KNWA airing “A Lookback at the Final Round of the 2014 Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G”

In 2014, former Razorback and LPGA player Stacy Lewis won the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G. That year she was ranked #1 in the world, and was playing some of the best golf of her career.

On Sunday June 9, 2020, from 1pm-3pm KNWA will air the final round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, showing Lewis, who was 4 shots off the lead heading into the day, make her run up the leaderboard to win in front of her home crowd with a final score of -12.

Lewis joins the Pig Trail Nation’s Alyssa Orange and Arkansas Women’s Golf Head Coach Shauna Taylor as they relive the excitement of the final round.

Sunday’s broadcast is sponsored by Walmart and P&G.