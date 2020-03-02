La Salle transferring sophomore Ed Croswell Hears from the Hogs

LITTLE ROCK — La Salle sophomore power forward Ed Croswell, who recently entered the transfer portal after deciding last week that he would be leaving the Atlantic 10 school located in Philadelphia, confirmed on Monday that he is receiving interest from Arkansas.

“Chris Crutchfield,” Croswell said of the Razorbacks’ associate head coach who has already reached out to him.

Croswell declined to talk specifics regarding upcoming visit plans and teams of interest. “I will let you know,” he said.

Croswell (6-8, 250, Philadelphia native, St. Joseph’s Prep) was the Explorers’ leading rebounder (7.3 boards per game, including 3.5 offensive rebounds per game) and second-leading scorer (10.0 points per game) while shooting 60.2% from the field and 55.2% from the free throw line in 21.1 minutes through 27 games played.

In his last outing with La Salle — a 74-49 loss at Davidson on Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Croswell had 11 points and 4 rebounds in 23 minutes.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Croswell leads the nation with an Offensive Rebounding Percentage of 18.7%.

“Ed Croswell is a great kid and was a valued member of this basketball program,” Explorers head coach Ashley Howard said in a media release confirming Croswell’s plans to transfer. “We wish Ed and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

According to Monday reporting by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Croswell has also heard from Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Nebraska, Texas A&M, SMU, New Mexico State, Boise State, Hofstra, Towson, Drexel, Rider, Old Dominion and Toledo.

As a freshman, Croswell averaged 4.6 points and and a team-leading 7.0 rebounds (includes 3.2 offensive boards) while shooting 55.0% field goals in 19.0 minutes per game through 31 games.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman has four high school prospects — all in-state recruits ranked in the national Top 100 — either signed or committed for the 2020 class: 6-4 point guard Davonte “Devo” Davis of Jacksonville (signed), 6-5 shooting guard Moses Moody of Little Rock (committed), 6-10 forward / center Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith (committed), and 6-1 point guard Khalen “KK” Robinson of Bryant (committed).

With four scholarships coming available at the end of the 2019-20 season, those four would presumably fill all available spots. However, given the high national rate of transfers and roster attrition that inevitably reveals itself every spring throughout college basketball, it’s likely Musselman and the Razorbacks will be looking at multiple roster additions via the college transfer portal.

In his first recruiting class after taking the Arkansas job in early April 2019, Musselman brought on five college transfers from late April through August: Jeantal Cylla, Connor Vanover, Jimmy Whitt, Jr., JD Notae, and Ibayomi “Baybe” Iyiola.