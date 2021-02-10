Lais Family Spreading Kindness Through “Happy For Hudson”

We’ve shared the Lais family’s story, and their “Strong Like Hudson” initiative before. But this Saturday marks a big day for the family as they celebrate what would have been their son Hudson’s 10th birthday.

Jessica and her husband Barrett say this milestone is always difficult. However, instead of dreading the day, they’ve decided to honor Hudson by spreading kindness throughout the community.

“Hudson was always happy,” says Barrett. “The best thing about him was his smile and his laugh. I can still hear his high pitch squeal.”

The Lais want to bring that same smile to others with a random act of kindness, or what they call a “happy”.

So every year on February 13th, the Lais go to Rick’s Bakery in Fayetteville and pay for a child’s birthday cake that hasn’t been picked up yet. Jessica says they do this because, that’s what we would’ve been doing. ” But they don’t stop there. The Lais also go make a donation to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter and sometimes even drop of food for local police and fire departments.

Members of the NWA community has also shared their “Happy”.

A friend of the Lais, who is a nurse, donated 40 hours of her personal time off to other nurses in need. Tesori, a local bridal shop, donated a wedding dress to a bride in need.

But one of the most exciting parts of this initiative, is seeing how many lives are affected outside of the state.

“The complete random stories that get tagged to Strong Like Hudson,” says Barrett. “We have no connection to a person and they were having a terrible day and they were like this changed my day I needed this.”

If you would like to share your “Happy”, just post a video or photo to social media with the hashtag #StrongLikeHudson.