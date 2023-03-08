Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter was named SEC Indoor Coach of the Year, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

In his 33rd season at Arkansas, Harter garnered his 45th overall SEC Coach of the Year honor and his 14th accolade for the indoor season. Harter has also received the honor 22 times in cross country and nine times during the outdoor season.

The Razorbacks claimed SEC Indoor title number 13 two weeks ago and broke the tie they were in with LSU at 12 indoor conference championships. The overall total of SEC titles is now at 44 for Arkansas.

In scoring 130.5 points, the Razorbacks overwhelmed the field in capturing a ninth consecutive SEC Indoor title. Florida finished second with 84 points while Tennessee placed third with 56.33 points.

Lauren Gregory repeated as the high point scorer for Arkansas, producing 21.5 points from a mile and 3,000m double victory and she anchored the bronze medal distance medley relay. In total, distance events scored 43 points.

The Razorbacks scored 23 points in the pole vault with Amanda Fassold claiming top honors in the event.

An additional 21 points were accumulated in the 400m as the Razorbacks placed five sprinters in the final with Amber Anning breaking the UA school record as the silver medalist. In total, the sprint group combined for 57 points.