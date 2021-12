A big Sunday for the Razorbacks as LSU defensive line transfer Landon Jackson committed to Arkansas in the afternoon. This is a huge transfer pick up following the get of wide receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma last week.

Our recruiting insider Otis Kirk talks about Jackson and Hasselwood as well as Isaiah Sategna, Sam Mbake, Laterrance Welch and the upcoming signing day Wednesday in this week’s Recruiting Report.