Landry on the PGA Tour Restart in June: “I Don’t See It Happening”

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Alyssa Orange caught up with Former Hog Andrew Landry shortly after the PGA Tour announced plans to restart in Mid-June with a stop in Fort Worth Texas. The Tour prepares to play at least the first four events after the restart without fans in attendance.

“We got a few texts before it was happening saying here are the dates. To be honest with you, I still don’t really see it happening. I hope it does, I’ll be ready to go whenever, if those dates work, but just to be able to say we’re going to be able to come back with no fans, that is still a big red flag because, look, we’re still not out of the clear. Not only is it unsafe for us to travel in airports, we’re going to huge cities, big airports, I don’t think it’s going to be safe for us to go out and travel the world. We’re heading back to Asia, I saw they put Asia back on the schedule, so, I don’t know, I don’t see it happening. I hope it does, I hope things get better very, very soon, but I don’t see it happening in June. There’s no way,” Landry said.

Hear more from Landry who won for the second time on tour in January earning the victory in the American Express.