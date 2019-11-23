Lane Kiffin, FAU Set to Face UTSA Today

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Head Coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls looks on during the game against the FIU Golden Panthers at FAU Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida Atlantic University is tied for the division lead in the Conference USA East.

FAU and Marshall both have identical records. They are 7-3 overall heading into play today and 5-1 in the conference. However, Marshall defeated FAU 36-31 on Friday, Oct. 18, in Boca Raton (Fla.).

The Owls are coached by Lane Kiffin and will finish out the regular season on next Saturday at home hosting Southern Miss. The Owls are at UTSA today. UTSA is 4-6 on the season, but Southern Miss is 7-3 and tied with Louisiana Tech at the top of the Conference USA West.

Kiffin is 58-34 as a college head coach and was 5-15 in the NFL. Kiffin meets the requirements that Hunter Yurachek talked about was important in this hire. He has even lived in the state when his father Monte was the defensive coordinator for the Hogs from 1977-79. However, one could forgive Kiffin if he doesn’t remember much about the state at that time since he was just born on May 9, 1975.

Kiffin was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL. He has also been head coach at Tennessee and USC prior to FAU. Unlike his father, who was one of the nation’s best on defense, Lane’s specialty is quarterbacks and offense. He served as offensive coordinator and coaching quarterbacks for Nick Saban from 2014-16.

He was 7-6 in 2009 at Tennessee, his best season at USC was 2011 when the Trojans finished 10-2 and then was 11-3 in 2017 with FAU. If he stays at FAU this season he will have a chance at 10-11 wins depending on if he makes the Conference USA title game. Kiffin is 23-13 as head coach at FAU.

Kiffin is being linked to Arkansas and other jobs. If the Hogs hired him he should be able to put a good staff together. His defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator is Lance Thompson who is considered among the best in the business at both.

Arkansas fired Chad Morris on Nov. 10 and is searching now for his replacement. The Hogs and interim head coach Barry Lunney Jr. take on LSU tonight at 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge.