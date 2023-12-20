BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

This is one of those times when 19 and 1 end up totaling a game-winning 2 on a basketball court.

Maryam Dauda’s lay up at the buzzer lifted Arkansas to a 60-59 win over Illinois Wednesday morning in women’s basketball action at the West Palm Beach (Fla.) Classic.

Dauda got the opportunity because Saylor Poffenbarger grabbed her 19th rebound with 9 seconds left and got the ball to Samara Spencer, who raced down the court and made the right decision to get her first assist of the contest.

“Wish you guys were here because that was a hell of a game,” Neighbors said. “A hell of a game. That (Illinois) was a good team, a tournament team from last year that had everybody back and started out the preseason ranked.

“We faced a lot of adversity with foul trouble early and not being able to knock down free throws when we need them, but really battled. I thought defensively we really locked in when we needed – to start the game and to finish it.”

Spencer and freshman guard Taliah Scott both paced Arkansas (10-3) with 17 points in the win over Illinois (5-5) while playing in their home state of Florida.

The Razorbacks, who were 24 of 58 from the field, 4 of 23 from 3-point range and 8 of 16 free throws, will face the University of Illinois-Chicago on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in a game streamed by Flosports.

“I’m happy for our Florida kids to come home again and Sam making the right basketball play and Maryam being ready with her hands up and ready to catch it and lay that thing in at the buzzer,” Neighbors said. “It was exciting.”

Neighbors admits that he had an interesting plan when Arkansas got the final stop and Poffenbarger hauled in Cook’s missed lay up.

“In my head, I said if we get a stop and the ball ends up in anybody’s hands from the state of Florida, I am going to let it go,” Neighbors said. “So if Taliah got it or Sam got it, we weren’t going to call a timeout and advance it or run a play and give them a chance to get set up.

“I felt like we had been good all day against their back pedal defense. So when it gets into Sam’s hands, I felt really good about it. I just think it speaks to Sam’s maturity to know to trust her teammate.”

While the winning shot will be the most remembered play, it’s important to note that win was there for the taking because Arkansas kept Illinois from scoring in the final three minutes of the game.

Marika Cook’s jumper gave Illinois a 59-55 with exactly three left, but Arkansas got two free throws from Poffenbarger with 1:51 remaining to set up the heroics.

Neighbors lauded assistant coach Todd Schaefer for his defensive plan against Illinois, which was 25 of 66 shooting the floor, missed all 8 3-point attempts and 9 of 10 on its charity tosses.

“…We won that game with defense tonight,” Neighbors said. “Coach Todd’s preparation was very good with our kids. It was very specific. We worked on the things that we needed to work on.

“It felt like taking a test that you already had the answers to. Some times you do that and they change the questions, but I thought tonight the plan was spot on and the whole defensive side of the ball did a great job and our kids did an amazing job making adjustments with foul troubles.”

Illinois led 55-53 going into a fourth quarter where the two teams combined for just 11 points.

“To hold those guys to four points in a quarter, it was necessary because we only got a whopping seven,” Neighbors said. “But I thought defensively we really locked in. They made some nice adjustments at halftime.

(Illinois head coach) Shauna (Green) is a hell of a coach and I have known her for a long time. I would have bet this game was probably going to come down to a buzzer beater and I am glad it ended up our way.”

Dauda had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks while Poffenbarger added 8 points, MaKayla Daniels 5 and reserves Jenna Lawrence and Carly Keats 2 each.

Neighbors wanted to make sure Poffenbarger, who is averaging 12.4 rebounds per game this season.

“Let’s not take for granted and let’s not get used to seeing plus 15 rebound nights,” Neighbors said. “They are still rare. Let’s none of us get accustomed to having that.

“She’s mad that she didn’t get the one before it and I told her that worked out just how we needed it to. We gave up an offensive rebound. It was just bad luck. She had the kid hit (blocked out), but it just bounced the wrong way and that happens some times.

“The reliability factor that we can count on her and Maryam and the guards to get the ones that are tipped around. Her and Jenna lost one because they were fighting over one for a change.

“We are going to get her some help, but another unbelievable performance.”

Cook’s 17 points and 11 rebounds led Illinois while Kendall Bostic added 15 and 10 rebounds and Genesis Byrant chipped in 12 points.

Neighbors was elated that Dauda got the opportunity for the game-winning shot.

“Maryam has missed a lay up or two,” Neighbors said. “She’ll tell you that. She missed one tonight, but Sam trusted her. She threw it right at her chin – which we have been talking about Maryam isn’t going to miss that because she doesn’t want to get hit in the face – caught it and just nicely led that thing in there.

“To hear that is her first buzzer beater, were are elated for her, everybody in the locker room. Maryam has got the biggest heart, the biggest smile, the best words for anybody when they are struggling.

“But it was everybody though. It was everybody and Maryam was quick to deflect that. Happy she is going to get that feeling of hitting one at the buzzer for her teammates.”

Photo courtesy of Arkansas communications