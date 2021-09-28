Lauren Gregory collects second SEC Runner of the Week accolade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas senior Lauren Gregory earned a second SEC Runner of the Week award this cross country season from her performance in the Bill Dellinger Invitational hosted by Oregon.

In finishing the 6,000m course in 20:06.9, Gregory was the top collegian and second overall among a field of 179 runners. Through splits in the race, Gregory’s progression moved her from 10th (4:40.8), to 5th (8:20.0), to 3rd (12:33.1), and 2nd (16:02.3).

Gregory moved into the lead between the fourth split and the finish line as she passed unattached runner Izzy Thornton-Bott. In the final 100m, Thornton-Bott regained the lead to finish ahead of Gregory with a time of 20:04.6.

In the first meet of the season, Gregory won the Mizzou XC Opener with a time of 16:54.4 over a 5,000m course to better a field of 47 runners.