Leach gets contract extension as another coaching target comes off the board

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars stands on the sidelines during their game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While the search for the new head Razorback Football coach continues, another possible target is off the board as Mike Leach signs a contract extension with Washington State.

Leach interviewed with Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek earlier this week according to sources. The extension for Leach has his contract running through 2024 and will pay him $4 million a season with a one time bonus of $750,000 after the 2020 season according to the Washington State press release announcing the extension.

Leach joins Iowa State’s Matt Campbell as potential replacements for Chad Morris who are getting contract extensions at their current schools after meeting with Arkansas.

As of now it seems Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin is the front-runner for the opening at Arkansas with a decision likely to come after the Conference USA Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

Check out more on the coaching search from our insider Otis Kirk and our Pig Trail Nation team as the hunt for the new head Hog continues.