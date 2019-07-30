Leadership Will be Key to Arkansas’ Success This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Everyone talks about the lack of this or that when they try to find a reason for the 2-10 football season in 2018.

Actually, there’s probably many, many reasons for last season playing out like it did. But that is in the past. What needs to be the focus now is how does Arkansas make the 2019 season a better one? Once again there’s several answers to that, but one thing that will need to be present is great leadership.

That seems to be one of the missing elements for much more than just the 2018 season. Frank Broyles, John McDonnell and other great coaches through the years have placed a strong emphasis on the players providing leadership.

It’s simple really. When a boss (insert coach) gets in a player’s ear it is different than when one of his teammates grabs that ear. When McDonnell was churning out national championships like Hershey does chocolates his team had leaders that made sure others on the squad didn’t mess it up for them. On the outside looking in, it appears that has been missing at Arkansas for a few years.

To help in this regard Chad Morris brought in some Navy Seals recently to spend a couple of days with the program. Tru Carroll talked about that on Monday.

” Yes, we had guys from The Program came in and spent two days, well really three days with us here to end the summer,” Carroll said. “It was, needless to say, one of the most intriguing experiences I’ve ever been a part of in all my years of coaching. I knew coming in kind of what to expect, but it exceeded any expectations I had of it. Those guys came in and spent 48 hours with our team. It transformed us mentally. Obviously we train hard and do all those things over the course of summer to prepare physically but I I feel like that was our next step mentally, as far as bringing guys together.

” We as coaches, we always say hey, we need you guys to be better leaders. We need you guys to hold each other accountable. We need you to do all of these things, and we give instruction as far as that’s concerned. But what we don’t necessarily do is break down and teach what that looks like. How do you hold somebody accountable? How do you become a great leader? And those guys were able to come in and really give real-life examples and put those guys in real-life situations where they forced to lead. They were forced to hold each other accountable. And more importantly, they were taught exactly how to do it in adverse situations.”

Carroll went on to answer who some of the players are who have provided leadership this summer.

“There’s been a ton of guys step up one the course of summer and really done a great job of leading,” Carroll said. “A couple of names that come off the top of my head, I mentioned T.J. Smith, Scoota Harris. Grant Morgan, Sosa Agim, Bumper Pool, Hayden Henry, D’Vone McClure all of the quarterbacks, DeVion Warren, Mike Woods, Deon Stewart, Rakeem Boyd, Devwah Whaley, Dalton Wagner and Ty Clary. Just to name a few (laughs).”

An area that was often criticized in recent years for its play has been the offensive line. Carroll said there’s special leadership among that group.

“That’s one of the closest units on our team,” Carroll said. “They self-police each other, self-govern one another. Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner, they do an extremely great job of keeping that group in line, in order and in check.

“I think that of a group that I’m obviously more – how should I word this — I’m very happy with how they performed this summer. Just because I know they caught a lot of heat from everybody out there and how we’re going to be this year. They took that with a grain of salt and used that and worked to prove people wrong. Not necessarily prove people wrong but prove them right. Because they know what they can do.”

Morris knew going in that it takes time to develop a culture, but he feels that is happening at Arkansas.

“When you take a head football coaching job, you know that establishing and enhancing a culture is your top priority, and it takes time, and it takes consistency, and there’s a certain process to follow to develop the results that you’re looking for,” Morris said. “You can look at examples for guys that I worked for. Coach (Dabo) Swinney, guys in this league, Dan Mullen and Mark Stoops.

“It didn’t happen overnight. The process hs gone from being a coach-fed team to a player-led culture follows three steps that we always talk about. I know it. I do it. And I own it. And my focus as a head football coach at the University of Arkansas is about building a program that’s a consistent winner. Year in, year out, we want to compete for championships, but to win championships first, you got to develop champions and our staff is doing a tremendous job of doing that and recruiting that way and turning young men into champions. But it doesn’t happen overnight.”

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 when they host Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

