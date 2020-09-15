League Coaches Favor Arkansas for SEC Title

The Razorback men are favored by the league’s head coaches to win the SEC Championship in cross country this fall, as announced by the conference office.

Arkansas, who opens the season this Saturday in Baton Rouge, received nine first place votes while Mississippi collected three. Teams among the top six included Alabama, Missouri, Texas A&M and Kentucky.

The Razorbacks won its 25th SEC title in 2017, then finished second in 2018 and third in 2019 while Mississippi claimed its first pair of conference titles.

LSU will serve as host of the SEC Championships on Friday, October 30. Since joining the league, Arkansas has won the conference title in cross country both times LSU previously hosted in 1993 and 2006.

Points for the men’s poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

2020 SEC Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll