Led by Razorbacks target Derrian Ford, Magnolia extends historic two-year win streak

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — There are impressive win streaks in high school sports. But few compare to Magnolia’s.

The two-time defending Arkansas class 4A champs have won 50 straight games, their last loss dating back to February 2019. Led by junior Razorbacks target Derrian Ford, the Panthers beat Watson Chapel on Friday to take the 8-4A district title. Now they’re headed to regionals, with sights set on a state three-peat.

Nick Walters dives into Magnolia’s video game like hot streak, hearing from Ford and head coach Ben Lindsey after their district championship game.

