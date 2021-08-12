Levi Draper Unable to Play Due to Shoulder Injuries, Opts for Medical Redshirt

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior Levi Draper’s football career has ended with more shoulder injuries and now he will medical redshirt.

Sam Pittman talked about the injury to Draper, who played against Georgia in 2020 and then missed the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. He had moved from linebacker to tight end this week, but then was injured again.

“His shoulder went out and he has, with my blessing, he’s medical redshirted,” Pittman said. “So he’s done with my blessing. We called him in to talk about it because he has already had three surgeries in his career, two last year. He hurt it again the day we moved him to tight end.”

With Draper now finished the Hogs have moved redshirt freshman Dominique Johnson from running back to tight end.

“He was more than happy to do it,” Pittman said. “In the depth chart he’s not in the top three or four guys so we thought he could help us at tight end. So he’s trying to get that done right now.”

