LHP Drew Gray Selected in Round 3 by Chicago Cubs

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy left-handed pitcher Drew Gray has been selected by the Chicago Cubs in Round 3 with the No. 93-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday.

Gray, 6-3, 190, was ranked the No. 123 prospect in the draft by ESPN. He had committed to Arkansas on April 19, 2018.

Here’s the Perfect Game scouting report on him.

“Drew Gray is a 2021 OF/LHP with a 6-3 180 lb. frame from Swansea, IL who attends Belleville East. Long and lean athletic build, still has huge physical projection remaining. True two-way prospect with a 50/50 chance to end up at either position. 6.79 runner in the sixty. Left handed hitter with a loose swing from a deep hand load, tension free swing with good lift through contact, has flow into the ball and is well timed, squared up the ball frequently in the games and showed his power potential to both sides of the field. Has taken a big step forward on the mound, very clean delivery with lots of angle and ease of operation. Topped out at 92 mph with a high spin rate fastball, sharp slider with power and command. Ceiling may be higher on the mound but no reason to push either direction for now until he is closer to physical maturity. Elite level student, verbal commitment to Arkansas. Named to play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.”