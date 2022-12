MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officials with the AutoZone Liberty Bowl say MLGW and the City of Memphis are working to make sure the game will continue despite water pressure issues at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Officials say all stadium seating will be available and concession stands will remain fully operational. Tailgating at Tiger Line will also remain accessible.

Around 400 standard ADA porta-johns will be placed in front of existing restrooms along the concourse areas.