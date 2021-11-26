Liberty Bowl, Two NFL Teams in Attendance to Watch Arkansas, Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas and Missouri are set to play in the Battle Line rivalry again today and they will do it with scouts from two NFL teams and one bowl present.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl is present and so are scouts from the New York Jets and New York Giants. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played on Dec. 28 with kickoff set for 5:45 p.m. in Memphis and televised on ESPN.

Arkansas (7-4, 3-4) and Missouri (6-5, 3-4) are both going to a bowl game this season. If Arkansas wins today it’s very unlikely they would end up in the Liberty Bowl, but that would seem to be a good possibility for Missouri.

The Razorbacks played in the 2016 AutoZone Liberty Bowl following the 2015 season. The Hogs downed Kansas State 45-23 in the game.

It’s Senior Day at Arkansas and plenty of talent on display on the two teams for the scouts to see.