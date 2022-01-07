Linebacker Bumper Pool Set to Return For Another Season, Jalen Williams to Southern Miss

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool will return for an extra senior season this fall.

Pool, who led the Hogs in tackles in 2021 with 125 in 13 games announced his decision on Friday on the Extra Points Podcast.

Pool had 45 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries this season. He shared linebacker duties with Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry.

Entering the 2021 season, Pool had played in 31 games with 25 starts. He had 224 tackles, 92 solo, 15.5 for loss, one sack, a fumble recovery, three quarterback hurries and 14 pass breakups.’

Pool was a four-star recruit coming out of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy High School. He’s expected to be one of the leaders of a young group of Arkansas linebackers in 2022.

Pool joins safety Jalen Catalon, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and center Ricky Stromberg in announcing they will return in 2022.

In other Razorback news defensive tackle. Jalen WIlliams will transfer to Southern Miss which is closer to home. Williams was at Arkansas for a season after transferring from Jones (Miss.) College. He didn’t participate in any games this season.