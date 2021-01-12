Linebacker Deon Edwards Changes Course, Opts to Stay With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior linebacker Deon Edwards will return to Arkansas after all.

It was announced on Jan. 8 he had entered the transfer portal. But on Tuesday Edwards announced he will play his extra senior season at Arkansas.

This is my family, this is where I belong! #WPS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/P7EUzkxjFs — Dede (@Edwards2Dede) January 12, 2021

Edwards was a fifth-year senior from Clermont (Fla.) Lake Minneola High School. He came to Arkansas in the Class of 2016.

This season, Edwards played in five games, had two tackles and recovered a fumble. Thus far in his career he has 18 tackles, including 10 solo, 2.5 for loss and the fumble recovery.

Edwards is the eighth senior to announce he’s returning for the extra season. The others are running back T.J. Hammonds, wide receiver De’Vion Warren, tight end Blake Kern, offensive linemen Ty Clary and Myron Cunningham, defensive end Dorian Gerald and linebacker Grant Morgan.