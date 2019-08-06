Linebacker Depth Coming Around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going into the 2019 linebacker is a position where Chad Morris and John Chavis both knew that depth could be an issue.

However, after four practices, it appears the linebackers are coming around as the Aug. 31 season opener draws closer.

De’Jon Harris returns for his senior season and is the leading returning tackler in the SEC. He finished 2018 with 118 tackles, including 62 solo, nine for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, two quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a recovered one. Morris know what he has in Harris, but what about the other linebackers?

“I’m very pleased with Hayden Henry,” Morris said. “You can win a lot of football games with a guy like that. He plays with a chip on his shoulder. Him and Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan, these are guys that have an edge. They play with a great edge.”

Pool is expected to start opposite Harris. He played in 10 games as a true freshman with four starts when Dre Greenlaw was injured. Pool finished with 29 tackles, 14 unassisted, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, a fumble recovery that he returned 60 yards and one blocked kick. Morgan played in all 12 games adding 24 tackles. Henry also played in each game and had one start. He finished with 24 tackles as well.

Other than that trio, Morris talked about some other linebackers who have caught his eye.

“I’ve been really pleased with the progression of DeDe Edwards and Gio LaFrance,” Morris said. “Both of these two guys are coming into their own. Why? Because I believe they see guys around them that have elevated their game and they’re like, ‘If I don’t pick my game up, I’m fixing to fall behind.’ That’s how you get a better football team. You have to create competition.

“But I was talking with Chief last night, before we got out of here in walk-through, we were talking about the linebacker group and talking in particular about Hayden Henry and Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan. These guys, they play with great passion. That’s what we’ve got to have. They have a huge love of the Hogs and when you have that, you have a lot.”

D’Vone McClure moved from nickel to linebacker following spring practice. Does he fit into the conversation for playing time?

“He is,” Morris said. “Yeah, he is. He’s working Will and is doing some really good things. He’s making that transition from nickel over to Will, or from Sam to Will, and it really is more of a comfortable position for him into that boundary spot. He’s a guy that’s an older guy that, again, provides some value in that area. Really pleased with him.”

Andrew Parker is a redshirt freshman the Razorbacks won in a recruiting battle with Texas and others.

“Andrew Parker is a guy (in his) second year,” Morris said. “Redshirted last year. Really struggled with injuries last year. So he’s had four good days of camp. We’re going to challenge him and keep pushing him. Has he gotten better? Absolutely. They’ve all gotten better.”

Arkansas also has true freshman Zach Zimos at linebacker. He’s someone Chavis was very complimentary of prior to the preseason drills.

Arkansas will don full pads for the first time this fall on Wednesday. Practice will start at 10:05 a.m.