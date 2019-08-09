Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior linebacker Giovanni LaFrance has entered his name into the transfer portal.

LaFrance, 6-1, 237, signed with the Razorbacks in the Class of 2016 out of New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine.

He redshirted in 2016 then played in 11 games the past two years. In 2018 in nine games, LaFrance had three tackles. He played in two games in 2017 and finished with one tackle.

LaFrance was expected to contend for playing time this fall. Arkansas has senior De’Jon Harris and true freshman Bumper Pool working at first-team linebacker.

Junior Grant Morgan is among those behind Pool and Harris.