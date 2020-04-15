LIVE: Eric Musselman on Day One of Signing Period

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas could very well add a junior college defensive tackle to the Class of 2021.

At this time, they have known to have offered three defensive tackles from the junior colleges. The trio is Jones County (Miss.) Community College's Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310; Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College's Demeco Roland, 6-3, 306; and Iowa Western Community College's Isaiah Coe, 6-3, 310.