LITTLE ROCK -- Just a few days on the job back in early April 2019, new Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman opened up his transfer-portal recruiting playbook for all to see: Cast a wide net and reel in some college veterans for now, stockpile some more for later.

Between late April and August, Musselman landed five transfers -- two with immediate playing eligibility in grad-transfers Jimmy Whitt, Jr., and Jeantal Cylla, and three more who would sit out the 2019-20 season as transfer-redshirts in Connor Vanover, JD Notae, and "Baybe" Iyiola.