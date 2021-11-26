Live Game Updates: Missouri vs. #25 Arkansas

This article will continue to be updated…

The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) host their final home game of the season as they take on the Missouri Tigers (6-5) at Razorback Stadium Friday afternoon.

The Hogs, who are ranked 25th in the nation, are coming off a hard fought loss against No. 2 Alabama, while Mizzou is riding high after defeated Florida in overtime last week to officially become bowl eligible this season. Although Arkansas has already punched their ticket to the postseason, a win today would help their case to potentially make a push for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

It’s also senior day for the Hogs and we will be live streaming the senior day festivities at approximately 2:10 p.m. (CST) right on this page. You can also follow along here for live updates during the game, including a live halftime and postgame show.