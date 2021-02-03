LIVE: Hunter Yurachek Details New Agreement with War Memorial Stadium

The University of Arkansas has signed an amendment to an existing agreement with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to bring two additional Razorback football games to Central Arkansas in future seasons and extend the overall agreement through the 2025 season.

Future seasons will see War Memorial Stadium play home to in-state matchups with UAPB in 2021 (October 23, 2021) and 2024 (August 31, 2024) and Arkansas State in 2025 (September 6, 2025). Arkansas will also play Western Carolina (September 2, 2023) at War Memorial Stadium in the 2023 season. As part of the amendment, previously scheduled games against Missouri will be moved to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.