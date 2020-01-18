LIVE: PTN Pre-game: Kentucky

LITTLE ROCK -- It's been a big week for 2023 Bryson Warren of North Little Rock.

First, the 6-1 freshman combo guard was honored as the Arkansas high school boys basketball player of the week at the Downtown Tip Off Club luncheon in his hometown on Monday, then he scored a game-high 25 points (including 13 in the fourth quarter) to push the No. 1 Charging Wildcats past No. 8 Conway on Tuesday, and finally he punctuated a big week by receiving a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.