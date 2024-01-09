BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

With less than a month before her team’s softball season starts, Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel was all smiles Tuesday during a press conference ahead of the squad’s first practice of 2024.

That’s because she has a loaded roster, one she got to see up close during fall practices and scrimmages, and one that should be one of the best again in the SEC.

“This team has done an incredible job, they have answered every challenge,” Deifel said. “We have held then to a higher standard and more consistently than ever. So it was a fall of growth and I really like the spot that we are in right now to go into this January and this preseason.”

Arkansas will dive right into it schedule with five tournaments – one each in Boca Raton, Fla., and Tucson, Ariz., and then three events at home – that cover 26 games.

The season opener is against Marshall Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. on the campus of Florida Atlantic, which is hosting the first tournament.

“We play a lot of games and it is a good thing and a bad thing,” Deifel said. “You have to, as a coach, hope you are playing well in those first four of five weeks because your are playing half your schedule. So you hope you are firing, you hope you are playing well, you hope you are meshing.

Deifel will use the tournaments to solidify a starting line up that she thinks could go some 13 deep if needed.

“I do think that we are going to see a couple of positions kind of trade out where I don’t think we have a clear starter,” Deifel said. “I think we have a lot where we want to see what they do and then may not trade out.”

The Razorbacks have a solid group of returnees that are going by four transfers and four highly-regarded freshmen.

“I’ve learned that they have fit in really well here,” Deifel said. “Our returnees have done a really great job getting them up to speed and welcoming them. They have worked their tail off and just fit really well in our system and they have made us a lot better.

“…I think our freshman are really athletic. We have two catchers and we saw the same transition we typically do with our freshmen of coming in, maybe getting a little bit big-eyed and then settling in. They have settled in and done a really great job.”

The transfers are former Auburn first baseman Bri Ellis, former Iowa outfielder Nia Carter and pitchers Reis Beuerlieim of Mississippi State and Morgan Linestock of Southern Mississippi.

“Our four transfers are huge additions as well with Bri, Nia, Reis and Morgan,” Deifel said. “They are four impact players that we are going to ask a lot of this season and they had a great fall and I am just really glad they are here.”

Some programs began practice practice last week, but Deifel wanted to show some patience.

“We like to kind of test to see where they were at and not just necessarily dive in and think they did every thing over the break,” Deifel said. “Just being mindful of it being a little bit more of it being more of a marathon and not a sprint to get ready. We have time to get ready.

“I think we have a different perspective than a lot of other programs that I was seeing on social media last weekend starting and today is our first day.”

Arkansas was 40-19 overall last season , 14-10 in SEC play and hosted an NCA Tournament Regional.

The Razorbacks will battle Marshall, Florida Atlantic, Ohio, Penn State, Michigan State, Long Beach State, Arizona, Omaha, Nebraska, Illinois State, Wichita State, Texas-Arlington, South Dakota State, Southeast Missouri State, Nebraska, South Alabama, St. Francis and Northern Iowa in the five tournaments.

The home opener will be against South Dakota State on Friday, Feb. 29 in a 4 p.m. game at Bogle Stadium.

“It’s warm and on the beach in Boca so that is one thing and just the teams,” Deifel said. “We are really particular about who we play and who we play early to challenge us, but also to project them to have great seasons, too.

“The line up in Boca is really appealing and obviously the weather. The teams in Tucson, too, are going to be a great challenge. The other thing about Tucson is the ball flies there. It is just kind of the challenge of a potent offense and keeping them in the park when the ball flies out of there really quick.”

Photo by John D. James