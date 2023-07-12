FAYETTEVILLE — During the Monday podcast with my good friend Rick Kennedy the subject of Arkansas’ record this fall came up and many are predicting a 6-6 finish.

Today, I will take a closer look at the schedule and explain why I think the Razorbacks will do better than that. The fact they don’t play an SEC game in Fayetteville until Saturday, Oct. 21, is concerning. That was one of the main talking points on why the Hogs might struggle this fall.

The late date for a home SEC game is concerning, but that’s why Arkansas has to take care of business early on away from home.

The Hogs open the season in Little Rock against Western Carolina at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2. They will follow that game with non-conference battles against Kent State and BYU in Fayetteville. That stretch is the calm before the storm in many ways.

The next four weeks, all away from Fayetteville, has the Hogs at LSU (Sept. 23), in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for a designated home game against Texas A&M (Sept. 30), then to Ole Miss (Oct. 7) and at Alabama (Oct. 14). To say that stretch is brutal would be an understatement.

A key for Arkansas’ success in 2023 will be to win one or two of those four games. While winning two may be asking too much, but what if the Hogs beat A&M and then went to Oxford and won? Will it happen? Who knows, but even winning one of those would put the Hogs at 4-3 assuming they start the non-conference schedule 3-0.

Then you get to Oct. 21 and Mississippi State coming to Fayetteville. The Bulldogs are a bit of an unknown due to the untimely death of head coach Mike Leach. It’s probably safe to assume the Bulldogs will be a very good and tough team. But to have the season Arkansas wants they need to win it. If they do and follow the predictions then they are 5-3.

Following the Mississippi State game the Hogs will finally get a bye week. They will follow the bye week by going to Florida for what seems like the 100th time since the Gators got smacked around in Fayetteville 31-10 on Nov. 5, 2016, by Bret Bielema’s Hogs. This will mark the second time in four years that Sam Pittman’s Hogs have faced the Gators and yes the other one was in Gainesville as well.

One has to chalk this up as a loss, but what if the Hogs won two of three against Florida, Ole Miss and Texas A&M? That could mean the difference between a good and very good season. For now Florida goes into the loss column making it 5-4 with the Hogs only winning one of those three games and for now it’s picked to be A&M.

This is where things get interesting though. Arkansas will host Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 11. Hugh Freeze got the best of Arkansas at Liberty last season, but then saw his team not win another game the rest of the season. This one goes as an Arkansas win and 6-4.

Then the Hogs host Florida International to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Nov. 18. The Hogs can’t have a Liberty slip-up in this one. They win and that gets them to 7-4.

The regular season ends on Friday, Nov. 24, with Missouri and the delightful Eli Drinkwitz coming to Fayetteville. The Tigers have had Arkansas’ number, but the two wins in this series by Arkansas have been in Fayetteville.

Bielema’s Hogs beat them 28-3 in 2015 and then Pittman saw his Razorbacks hand them a 34-17 defeat in 2021. The Hogs need to take control of this series and this would be a good place to start. Win it and they are 8-4.

Will each game go as predicted here? Probably not, but the point is the key to the season, in a large part, is win the home games. Even if they lost all four of the road games and A&M, but won at home they would still be 7-5 and better than the 6-6 prediction talked about on Monday.

Arkansas has possibly the best quarterback (KJ Jefferson) and running back (Rocket Sanders) in the SEC. Jefferson will have some good targets to throw to including speedy Isaiah Sategna, Isaac TeSlaa, Andrew Armstrong, Bryce Stephens and many others. The tight end position struck it big landing Var’keyes Gumms and bringing in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter. Tyrus Washington has a lot of upside and Nathan Bax is a very good blocker.

The offensive line is a work in progress really for the first time since Pittman arrived. Beaux Limmer (center) and Brady Latham (left guard) are the returning starters. Though Limmer started at right guard throughout his career until the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The key with the offensive line is make steady improvement the first three games to be ready when SEC play begins.

The defense has three new coaches including a new coordinator in Travis Williams. Losing Quincey McAdoo due an accident in a car hurts, but the Hogs landed some good defensive backs in the portal to go with cornerback Dwight McGlothern and safety Hudson Clark. Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson bring new ideas and leadership to the secondary. Deke Adams has been solid as a rock since being hired by Pittman. Williams has the linebackers and has talent to work with there including Chris “Pooh” Paul, Jordan Crook and two key transfers in Antonio Grier Jr. and Jaheim Thomas.

Adams’ defensive line is two deep. He did an outstanding job recruiting the portal bringing in Trajan Jeffcoat, John Morgan III, Keivie Rose and Anthony “Tank” Booker Jr. for the line. They go with such returning players as Cam Ball, Landon Jackson, Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart, Taurean Carter and others.

Injuries and other factors will obviously go into the type season the Hogs have, but it’s obvious one of the key factors will be protecting the home field.