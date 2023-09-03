FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Western Carolina 56-13 on Saturday in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

On Friday, the five keys to an Arkansas win was published and now here’s a look back at how the Razorbacks did in regard to those.

Get Off to Fast Start

Here’s What Was Said

This normally reflects to mean offense, but in this case it’s both that and defense. The offense needs to come out and be efficient and put the Catamounts in a hole quickly. The defense has a new coordinator and only one returning assistant. The Hogs got off to slow starts against both Missouri State and Liberty last season. It cost them dearly against Liberty and almost the same against Missouri State. A fast start on both sides of the ball allows the Hogs to get the lead and put the gas pedal to the floor. Don’t let Western Carolina hang around. Anything can happen if they are still in the game entering the fourth quarter.

Here’s How Arkansas Did

The Razorbacks were excellent in this regard. They jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and was up 35-3 at intermission. Western Carolina was never in the game. Unlike last year, Arkansas put the foot on the throat of an opponent and never lifted it. Sam Pittman liked what he saw.

“Any time you start fast… you take a chance on what you do,” Pittman said. “We talked about physicality right after stretch. Something whether it be bubble or fastball starts or pods, and it worked. I don’t know if it will work every time, but I think we really started fast. Defense had two or three three-and-outs in a row, and the offense went right back and scored. We had a little lull in the second quarter and then scoring the last play of the half was a big momentum for us to go up 35-3.”

Win Third Down

Here’s What Was Said

Stay on the field on third down on offense. Convert third-down plays to first downs. On defense, get off the field on third down. This will be a big key on both sides of the ball. The defense has good depth and if they can stay fresh that should present problems for Western Carolina. KJ Jefferson has a lot of new receivers and tight ends to throw to and they need to be on same page from the start.

Here’s How Arkansas Did

Arkansas was 6 of 13 on third down conversions offensively. On defense, Arkansas listed Western Carolina to 4 of 15. So Arkansas definitely did a decent job on both sides of the ball. A few untimely penalties and a bad snap to Jefferson probably prevented Arkansas from doing even better. It is worth noting too that Arkansas played nearly everyone who traveled.

Get Big Plays From Isaiah Sategna

Here’s What Was Said

The redshirt freshmen isn’t necessarily one of the first names you think of when you start naming key weapons for the Hogs He should be. Sategna showed in the spring scrimmage that was open to the public what he’s capable of doing. He will get chances to make big plays at wide receiver, kick returner and punt returner. He returned a kickoff 100 yards to open a closed scrimmage recently. Sategna was a big-play artist at Fayetteville and can be in the SEC even as a redshirt freshman.

Here’s How Arkansas Did

A penalty prevented Sategna from having a very long kickoff return. He still returned two punts for 51 yards with a long of 39. He also brought back two kickoffs for 46 yards with a long of 28. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

“We mentioned it afterwards in the locker room; we’ve got a returner now,” Pittman said. “He’s dangerous. We did have the one block in the back, but when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s dangerous now. They can take it out, an SEC kicker is going to kick it out of the back of the end zone most of the time. But punting-wise, I mean, he’s dangerous. The more confidence he gets, the better off the blockers for him are going to become, as well. But, yeah, I mean, I felt it. I think the crowd felt it. When he gets the ball in space, he’s dangerous.”

On the return that Sategna had called back he was 5-6 yards deep in the end zone when he caught it. Pittman said no longer is that an automatic touchback.

“Well, they’re going to have to kick it further than 5 or he’s going to bring it out,” Pittman said. “We think he can get it to the 25. We’re pretty confidence in the ol’ kid. He helped us today too in our confidence meter.”

Avoid Penalties, Turnovers

Here’s What Was Said

At times, Arkansas has been heavily penalized in games. The games where they avoid those excessive number of penalties they have better results obviously. Jefferson and the offense need to protect the football. The Hogs need to make Western Carolina earn everything they get and give them nothing.

Here’s How Arkansas Did

Arkansas had two fumbles, but recovered both. The penalties did add up to seven for 86 yards.

“I talked to the team afterwards about we have some things to clean up with penalties,” Pittman said.

Get Points in Red Zone

Here’s What Was Said

When the Hogs get in the Western Carolina red zone they need to make sure they cash in with points each time. Preferably they get seven instead of three, but they need to avoid coming up empty. That haunted them in the Missouri loss last season and some other games as well.

Here’s How Arkansas Did

Arkansas got into the red zone five times and recorded a touchdown each trip. That was perfect execution in the red zone.