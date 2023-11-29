FAYETTEVILLE — Bobby Petrino is back at Arkansas this time as an offensive coordinator.

Petrino was one of the greatest head coaches ever at Arkansas and one of only two to leave with a winning record since the Razorbacks joined the SEC. Petrino was 34-17 in four years at Arkansas.

Here’s a look at one memorable game from each of his four years with the Hogs.

Friday, Nov. 28, 2008, Arkansas 31 – LSU 30

At the end of Petrino’s first season the Hogs finished up in Little Rock against LSU. The Hogs were up 14-3 after the first quarter, but LSU took a 23-14 lead into halftime. Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter. Arkansas won it when Casey Dick threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to London Crawford with on a fourth-and-one play with 22 seconds left in the game. It was just the fifth win of the season for Arkansas, but Petrino rightfully stated after the game he felt it would lead to momentum heading into the 2009 season. Arkansas’ lone SEC win entering the game was a 25-22 decision at Auburn.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2009, Arkansas 47 – Texas A&M 19

The first game of the Southwest Classic which renewed an old Southwest Conference rivalry between the Hogs and Aggies. A&M got to Ryan Mallett early sacking him twice and caused him to misfire on his first three passes. A quick 10-0 lead for the Aggies turned to a 30-10 halftime deficit. Mallett threw four touchdown passes in the game. As A&M fans exited midway through the fourth quarter Hog fans were chanting, “S-E-C!, S-E-C!” and celebrating a big win.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010, Arkansas 31 – Georgia 24

Yes this wasn’t a vintage Georgia team, but to go into Athens in win was always huge for any opposing team. Mallett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns. None was bigger than the 40-yard strike to Greg Childs with 15 seconds remaining in the game. Arkansas appeared to have the game won, but blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. But Petrino and Mallett weren’t be denied on this day. The Hogs went on to a 10-3 record including 6-2 in the SEC.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2012, Arkansas 29 – Kansas State 16

Arkansas completed the season with a win over Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl. The lone losses were to LSU and Alabama who ended up playing for the national championship. No one suspected as the Hogs were celebrating the 11-2 record this would be Petrino’s final game as head coach at Arkansas. Tyler Wilson threw two touchdown passes and Joe Adams returned a punt for another touchdown. Adams’ four punt returns for touchdowns matched an SEC record.