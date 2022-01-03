Looking Back at Arkansas’ Best Dozen Seasons Since Joining the SEC

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks completed a very good season on Saturday with a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Want to know how good of job Pittman did this year? The Hogs won as many trophies (4) this season as they did games in the two previous seasons before he was hired. Let that sink in.

Here’s a look, by record, the best seasons since Arkansas joined the SEC. Remember this is simply by record.

11 WINS

2011 — 11-2, Bobby Petrino, Defeated Kansas State 29-16 in the 2012 Cotton Bowl.

10 WINS

2010 — 10-3, Bobby Petrinio, Lost to Ohio State 31-26 in the 2011 Sugar Bowl.

2006 — 10-4, Houston Nutt, Lost to Florida 38-28 in the SEC Championship Game, Lost to Wisconsin 17-14 in the 2007 Capital One Bowl.

9 WINS

2021 — 9-4, Sam Pittman, Defeated Penn State 24-10 in the 2022 Outback Bowl.

2003 — 9-4, Houston Nutt, Defeated Missouri 27-14 in the 2003 Independence Bowl.

2002 — 9-5, Houston Nutt, Lost to Georgia 30-3 in the SEC Championship Game, Lost to Minnesota 29-14 in the Music City Bowl.

1998 — 9-3, Houston Nutt, Lost to Michigan 45-31 in the 1999 Florida Citrus Bowl.

8 WINS

1995 — 8-5, Danny Ford, Lost to Florida 34-3 in the SEC Championship Game. Lost to North Carolina 20-10 in the 1995 Carquest Bowl.

1999 — 8-4, Houston Nutt, Defeated Texas 27-6 in the 2000 Cotton Bowl.

2007 — 8-5, Houston Nutt, Lost to Missouri 38-7 in the 2008 Cotton Bowl with Reggie Herring serving as interim head coach.

2009 — 8-5, Bobby Petrino, Defeated East Carolina 20-17 in overtime in the 2010 Liberty Bowl.

2015 — 8-5, Bret Bielema, Defeated Kansas State 45-23 in the 2016 Liberty Bowl.