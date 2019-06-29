Breaking News
Lopez leads Former Hogs after day one of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

ROGER, Ark.—

Gaby Lopez leads all Former Hogs on the leaderboard after the first round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G. Lopez is -4, five shots off the lead held my Inbee Park. 

Stacy Lewis follows Lopez at -3. She had four birdies and a bogey on her scorecard Friday. 

Maria Fassi, her first time playing in this tournament as a professional, is at -1. 

Both Kaylee Benton and Alana Uriell are at even par. 

It was a rough start for Dylan Kim. The Former Hog shot an 11 on the par 5 14, putting her at +6 early. She finished at +5. 

Round two begins Saturday at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers. 

