Gaby Lopez shot a four under in round two of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Saturday to stand at -8 on the leaderboard.



She will make the cut, set at -3, and is 5 shots off the lead of -13.

Stacy Lewis came into Saturday’s round at -3. Lewis shooting -3 once again to get to -6 for the tournament.



Alana Uriell, Kaylee Benton, Maria Fassi, and Dylan Kim will miss the cut.

Benton shot -1. Fassi shot -1. Uriell shot -2 and Dylan Kim finished at +9.