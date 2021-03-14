Louisiana Tech Defeats No. 1 Arkansas 2-0 on Sunday

No. 1 Arkansas saw its winning streak end on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech pitcher Jarret Whorff dominated the strong Razorback lineup. Matt Goodheart had a hit in the first inning and Casey Opitz in the second. After that Whorff was totally dominant. He allowed two hits, walked one, hit two and struck out 10.

The Hogs have put together several comeback wins this season. They didn’t go down in the top of the ninth without another fight. Robert Moore flied out, but then Christian Franklin was hit by a pitch and Matt Goodheart walked. Cayden Wallace hit a deep fly to center field for second out. Whorff then retired Brady Slavens to end the game.

Louisiana Tech managed to get on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fifth. Adarius Myers pinch hit for Tech and singled. Manny Garcia followed with a single to left field and Myers got to third on the play. Ben Brantley then singled to plate Myers and Garcia got to second base. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third now with one out. Alex Ray was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and one out. Taylor Young then hit a shot that appeared it would get into left field, but Jalen Battles came up with a nice play to get the runner going to third for out two. Garcia did score on the play.

Lael Lockhart pitched five innings for the Hogs. The lefty allowed four hits, two runs (both earned), one walk, three strikeouts, hit one batter, threw 66 pitches and 41 of them were strikes. He was replaced by Caleb Bolden. Bolden pitched a perfect sixth and then the Hogs brought in Blake Adams to hurl the seventh and eighth innings.

Arkansas (12-1) will be back at Baum-Walker Stadium on Tuesday to host Oklahoma with the first pitch at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.