Arkansas’ 15-game winning streak was snapped in the first game of Saturday’s double-header when LSU took a 12-2 run-rule victory.

The game started nice enough for the Hogs in the top of the first when Jared Wegner lifted a two-run home run over the fence in center field. Tavian Josenberger had started off the game reaching on an error.

But that was it for the Hogs. They only managed three hits in the game while LSU had 16. In addition to Wegner’s blast, Hudson Polk and Kendall Diggs each added a single.

Arkansas starter Will McEntire (4-1) took his first loss of the season on a day when he didn’t have his best stuff. McEntire worked 4.1 innings. He allowed nine hits, seven runs, all earned, walked one and struck out two. Austin Ledbetter and Gage Wood worked out of the bullpen for the Hogs.

LSU starter Ty Floyd got his fourth win in as many decisions. Floyd worked 6.1 innings, allowed three hits, two runs, one earned, walked a pair, struck out seven and hit three batters. Garrett Edwards faced two hitters and struck out both.

Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews each had a home run, three hits and knocked in a pair of runs. Gavin Dugas also hit a home run and knocked in a pair of runs. Jordan Thompson had three hits while Tommy White and Cade Beloso each had two.

LSU scored four runs in the bottom of the second to erase a 2-0 Arkansas lead. The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the third. LSU then plated two in both the fifth and sixth innings before pushing three across in the bottom of the seventh.

Arkansas (20-3, 4-1) and LSU (20-3, 3-2) will now play the third game of the series tonight at 6:30 p.m.