FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback Lucas Coley is entering the transfer portal.

Coley announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon he would be going into the transfer portal.

“First, I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas. Thank you to the coaching , nutrition, and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base. I am entering my name into the Transfer Portal within the next hour. Gods plan.”

Coley signed with the Razorbacks in the Class of 2022 out of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian School. Once he committed to the Hogs, Coley was very active recruiting others to join him.

He chose the Hogs over Virginia Tech, Tennesee, Illinois, Louisville, Houston and many other schools. ESPN rated him a four-star recruit.

As a senior in 2021, Coley threw for 1,100-plus yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 500 yards and 11 scores while leading the team to a 10-1 record.

Coley is the second Razorback today to enter the transfer portal. Earlier, senior defensive end Mataio Soli announced he was doing so as well.

Coley’s announcement leaves Arkansas with three healthy quarterbacks remaining this spring. Redshirt junior KJ Jefferson is the returning starter. Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby is the other remaining scholarship quarterback. Redshirt senior transfer from USF Cade Fortin is a preferred walk-on. Redshirt sophomore Kade Renfro is injured and out this spring. He was a preferred walk-on last year from Ole Miss.