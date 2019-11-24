Lunney Gives Thoughts on Quarterbacks, Gives Shout Out to Jefferson, Lindsey

Arkansas played three quarterbacks on Saturday night in a 56-20 loss to No. 1 LSU in Baton Rouge.

True freshman KJ Jefferson became the fourth different starting quarterback and junior Jack Lindsey is the fifth to play this year. Junior Nick Starkel also played.

Jefferson was 7 of 14 for 105 yards passing. He ran the ball 12 times as well. Barry Lunney Jr., Arkansas’ interim head coach, was quick to credit Jefferson following the game.

“Obviously starting KJ we put all of our reps with him the last 10 days,” Lunney said. “This week he continued to really surge in practice and getting better and maturing. Obviously it’s a really difficult situation for a first time starter to go on the road to play the No. 1 team in the country. But he certainly did some good things tonight.

“You could see his talent. You could see his grit. You could see his competitiveness. Obviously there were some things that were teaching moments for sure. I thought that showed up with a lot of our young guys in particular. Awareness about some things that when you are on the road in this environment you have to concentrate on. I was pleased with what KJ did. Obviously it took a little physical toll on him.”

Starkel came in and finished 3 of 10 for 34 yards. Both he and Jefferson was injured.

“That’s something we are really going to have to be tuned in to,” Lunney said of the injuries. “Nick came in and made a few throws.”

It was former walk-on Lindsey who provided the biggest spark. Lindsey played quarterback for the first time this season. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 51 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mike Woods. He also rushed three times for 30 yards.

“And it was really good to see Jack Lindsey who has really had the admiration of our coaching staff for a significant amount of time,” Lunney said. “He just goes about his business every day. Very smart. Arkansas’ football team means a lot to him as it does to a lot of others.

“He gave our team a little drive, and a score. He threw his first touchdown which I believe was his first pass. I think he’ll remember it being a touchdown pass. I was very proud of Jack how he came in and did some good things offensively.”

Arkansas will be in Little Rock on Friday to take on Missouri at 1:30 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium.