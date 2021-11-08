Lykes on Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback graduate senior Chris Lykes was 1 of 50 players named to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Lykes is in his first season with the Razorbacks after being a part of the Miami Hurricanes the previous four seasons. The Mitchellville, Md., native has also received other national preseason recognition, such as:

• being tabbed the #20 returning player in college basketball (Andy Katz – March Madness).

• being named #51 on CBSSports.com Top 100 and 1 Best College Basketball Players entering 2021-22.

• and being 1 of 30 impact transfers (Jon Rothstein – College Hoops Today).

Lykes only played two games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Prior to the injury, he was tabbed first team preseason All-ACC. The previous two seasons, he led the team – and ranked among the ACC top 10 – in scoring as he averaged 15.4 points (10th in the ACC) as a junior (2019-20) and 16.2 points (ninth in the ACC) as a sophomore (2018-19). In three-plus seasons with the Hurricanes, Lykes scored 1,256 points with 251 assists and 100 steals.

Arkansas will open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday (Nov. 9) by hosting the Mercer Bears at 7 pm.

