Malik Hornsby Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal on Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Hornsby is the latest Razorback to announce he’s entering the transfer portal.

Hornsby played late in the Outback Bowl and rushed four times for 67 yards with a long of 32.

I will be in the transfer portal tomorrow morning🤫. — LEEK🦍👑 (@1MalikH1) January 7, 2022

This season, Hornsby completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards and rushed 24 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in seven games with the most extensive duty against Texas A&M while KJ Jefferson was out for a few series with an injury and then the second half of the UAPB game.

Arkansas now only has Jefferson, true freshman Lucas Coley and walk-on Kade Renfro, but he suffered a torn ACL and is likely out for the season. Sam Pittman and the staff haven’t signed a quarterback in the Class of 2022, but could be forced to now. Landon Rogers is a true freshman who signed as a quarterback, but was moved to tight end and wide receiver. He is someone they could move back to quarterback as well,