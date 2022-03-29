FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas returned to the practice field today with one player getting work at two positions.

Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby got some work at wide receiver though the majority of his day was at quarterback. Running back AJ Green talked about Hornsby playing some wide receiver likely going forward in addition to quarterback.

“Actually, I’m pretty excited to see him wherever we end up putting him at on the field because that man… that man is fast,” Green said. “I’m just glad to see he’s willing to do anything to help the team try to get some wins, get in the end zone a little bit for us. I’m excited to see what he can do.”

On defense, cornerback Khari Johnson won’t have to worry about going against Hornsby in a game, but practice is a different story.

“Oh man, he’s a Swiss Army Knife,” Johnson said. “Like, he’s got speed and a top talent. I’m just excited for him. Like AJ said, wherever we put him at in this offense, I feel like he’s an explosive talent.”

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders also is impressed with Hornsby wherever he ends up playing the majority of time.

“Actually good to be able to get him in there for his speed,” Sanders said. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, but I feel like you can put him at any position, and I feel like he can execute it just with his speed and his IQ of the game.”

Sanders has been getting a lot of first-team reps with Dominique Johnson sidelined. In 2021, Sanders rushed 114 times for 578 yards and five touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.

“Definitely seeing becoming a one just seeing different holes,” Sanders said. ” Just seeing from last playing second and third string that actually helped me to become a one and see better things. Being a one I feel like is a big role. I feel like just that right there made me want to be a leader. Not just for the running back room, but everybody else as well.”

Green, the other true freshman running back, is also getting some first-team reps. In 2021, Green carried 47 times for 227 yards and a touchdown while catching seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.

“Honestly, I haven’t really been thinking too much about how we’re going to be lining up and stuff, like our depth chart and stuff, because I know our room right now is pretty stacked,” Green said. “We have a lot of people that can go out there and play and run. We’re all just ready for whenever we get our opportunity on gameday, no matter where we’re at on the depth chart. Honestly, we’re just all ready to compete and that’s what we’re doing right now. That’s what we’re still going to be doing when the season’s here, so I’m not really too worried about depth chart right now because I know we’re going to have success in the backfield either way.”

Arkansas will return to the practice field on Thursday.