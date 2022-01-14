Malik Hornsby Withdraws From Transfer Portal

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Hornsby has withdrawn from the transfer portal.

Hornsby entered the transfer portal on Jan. 7 after announcing the previous night he would be leaving Arkansas. That decision left Arkansas with two scholarship quarterbacks for the 2022 season.

This season, Hornsby completed 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards and rushed 24 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in seven games with the most extensive duty against Texas A&M while KJ Jefferson was out for a few series with an injury and then the second half of the UAPB game.

Hornsby will join KJ Jefferson and Lucas Coley, a true freshman, as the quarterbacks this spring.