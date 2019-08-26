Mallett a big fan of Morris, excited about new talent on the roster

Former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett was the guest speaker at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. The record setting signal caller discussed his time as a Razorback with TD Club President and host David Bazzel during a question and answer segment.

Mallett also praised second year Arkansas head coach Chad Morris for the way he runs his program.

“I am excited about where our program is going under him. I really like his values that he instills in his players. It is a building process. But I think he is going to be fine. I don’t think you can find a better man in college football.”

Arkansas suffered through its worst season in school history in 2018 going 2-10 but Mallett thinks the Hogs are on the right track.

“He will be fine once he gets his players in. He kind of came in with an empty cupboard basically. There wasn’t a lot of talent there at the time. The longer he is around where the guys know the system. That is what happened with coach Petrino. The first year he was there we were 5-7. Then we went 8-5. The longer you are in the system you start to know what is going on and what to look for the better it is.”

While the offenses and schemes may be different from Bobby Petrino to Chad Morris there is one thing they have in common according to Mallett.

“They know what they are talking about when they start talking X’s and O’s. To me it is exciting especially for the Razorback Nation and I am ready to see what they put on the field this year.”

Mallett will get that chance starting this Saturday at 3 p.m. as the Hogs host Portland State in the season opener at Razorback Stadium airing on the SEC Network.