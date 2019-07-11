Mansfield Legacy Trio bring bond to The Hill

Arkansas signed not one, not two, but three players from Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, TX, in their 2019 class.

Jalen Catalon, Enoch Jackson and Taurean Carter are heading to The Hill together.

“You just don’t see three guys go to high school together, then they go to college together. You just don’t see that often, so I think that it does make it much better,” says defensive lineman Enoch Jackson, “Everybody knowing that we did go to the same high school. We did win games in high school and we can transfer that to the next level, and do kind of the same thing. That’s the goal.”

“I just feel like when you have a strong chemistry, we have the ability to bring other people in and form a brotherhood, and make each other trust all of us together. You know, put all of this together and get to the top and fight to the top together.” adds defensive lineman Taurean Carter.

All three guys play on the defensive side of the ball, and all are looking forward to playing under coaches like John Chavis, Mark Smith and Ron Cooper.

“We put it together with a great person like John Chavis, Coach Coop, Coach Smith, you put all that together, I mean, I’m speechless,” says defensive back Jalen Catalon, “I mean you’ve got to know that there’s something coming good because he named people, through my recruitment Coach Cooper, he named the people he helped put in the NFL like Eric Reed, Tyrone Matthew, Morris Claiborne, how could not you not want to learn from that type of person along with John Chavis.”

The three freshman, labeled the Mansfield Legacy Trio after they all signed to Arkansas, will compete for playing time the minute they step on campus. Look out for these three this upcoming season.