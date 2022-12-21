FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Marcus Henderson has entered the transfer portal.

Henderon was listed as the second-team center on the depth chart released by Arkansas on Tuesday. Henderson signed with the Razorbacks out of Memphis (Tenn.) University School in the Class of 2020. Oddly enough, Henderson leaves the team one week before they are scheduled to play in his city in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Henderson played in five games as a true freshman in 2020. He played 23 special team snaps that season and three on offense. He played in two games in 2021, but redshirted.

Arkansas just signed four offensive linemen in the Class of 2023. Sam Pittman said the Hogs will add one more form the transfer portal as well.

Last week, redshirt sophomore offensive guard Jalen St. John also entered the transfer portal.