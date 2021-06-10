Markus Ballengee rallies for NCAA decathlon bronze

Euegene, Oregon — A stellar second day of the decathlon put Markus Ballengee in position to earn a medal and his score of 7,861 points earned him the bronze medal at the NCAA Championships.

The six points from Ballengee currently have the Razorbacks tied for 16th in team scoring through seven of 21 events.

Starting off with a time of 14.31 in the 110m hurdles collected 935 points for Ballengee, who was in 10th place after the first day. Then a discus toss of 164-6 (50.14) topped the field and picked up 873 points. A 15-9 ¼ (4.81) pole vault added 852 points to his tally.

In the javelin throw Ballengee picked up 600 points off a mark of 166-6 (50.75). Then he completed the day with a 4:44.59 in the 1,500m for 652 points.

Georgia’s Karel Tilga won the decathlon with 8,261 points while Michigan’s Ayden Owens scored 8,114 as runner-up. Ballengee’s score, which was just off his career best of 7,895, gave him a cushion over Leo Neugebauer, who finished fourth at 7,697.

Razorback Daniel Spejcher had a no height in the pole vault derail his second day after starting with a 14.91 in the hurdles for 860 points along with 683 points off a 134-4 (40.93) discus throw for 683 points.

Friday’s final day of the men’s competition at the NCAA Championships will include Phillip Lemonious in the 110m hurdles along with Amon Kemboi in the 5,000m.