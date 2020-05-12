Martin on MLB Draft, ‘Lonoke Soul’ & Rock Bands from the 70s & 80s

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

With the MLB Draft set for June 10th, Arkansas Shortstop Casey Martin took time to talk with the Pig Trail Nation. The Lonoke Native is a projected first round pick in a five round Draft, but a $100,000 maximum for signing bonuses is in place within the first 30 days after the player signs. 50% of the remainder is due July 1, 2021 and the leftover cash is due July 1, 2022.

Martin brings big-time versatility as a Razorback who started at shortstop in 2019 and ’20 after holding down the hot corner as a freshman in 2018, and he says he’s talked with teams about the potential to play in the outfield.

Off the field, Martin has several musical talents. He released a video of his guitar skills earlier this year through social media and Catcher Casey Opitz is impressed, adding that Martin has some ‘Lonoke Soul.’

Whitesnake, Lynyrd Skynard, Poison and Motley Crue are some of the bands he listens to…bands his Dad listened to, as well.