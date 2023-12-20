BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

New Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos may have been gone from Fayetteville for 10 years, but he made sure to stay abreast of what was going on with the Razorbacks.

“Here’s the deal,” Mateos said. “I got my master’s from here and I take a lot of pride in that. And I have paid a lot of attention to the program every season.

“You guys on the ESPN app, you can pick your favorite teams where you get all the updates. Well, the Hogs have been on my ESPN app for 10 years.

“I’ve known just about everything that’s gone on and I love this place. It’s close to the house, I grew up in Kansas City. So it’s a really important place to me, and I have paid plenty of attention to it.”

What went on last season at Arkansas was an offensive line that did not perform up to expectations so Mateos takes over for Cody Kennedy, who is now at Mississippi State.

Mateos, who served as an offensive line graduate assistant under now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman from 2013-2015, has most recently been the offensive line coach at both BYU (2019-2021) and Baylor (2021-2023).

“It was a hard year,” Mateos said of the Razorbacks 4-8 season. “My impressions are, you have guys that are hungry and they want to be good, they want to be coached. They have a lot of pride in themselves and being Razorbacks. When you have pride and guys that love to play the game, you’ve got a chance to make something out of somebody.”

Mateos has urged his troops to look forward and not backwards.

“I think the challenge for everybody that we talked about is to leave 23 behind us,” Mateos said. “We had a meeting. We aired out a lot of things and talked through a lot of things and we said we’re going to leave it in 2023 — right where it belongs — and when guys come back in January, we need to be refreshed and refocused, and I think we’ll do that.”

He does see talent returning.

“I think it’s an impressive room,” Mateos said. “I think it’s important to recognize that when I met with the guys my one day here when they were still all in town, is it’s not like the room is full of a bunch of bums. That’s not the case. They were recruited here for a reason. They wear that jersey proudly and they have a lot of pride.”

Pitman does not try to hide his respect for Mateos.

“I love him, first of all,” Pittman said. “He’s a wonderful person, a hard worker, obviously proven. He went to Texas State, went to LSU after here, coached some tight ends at some point in that career, went to Texas State, then BYU, had one of the top lines in the country, Joe Moore Award candidates.

“Went to Baylor, same thing down there, coached several NFL offensive linemen. I think he’s got four or five guys he’s had his hands on that are starting in the NFL right now at center. He’s just a wonderful man.

“The thing I liked most about him is that he wanted to be here. When I called him, it was ‘absolutely.’ Wonderful family, and I’m just really proud that he’s come. We’ve already seen some of the great work that he’s done at the center position in the portal…Just a wonderful man that knows how to motivate and knows how to coach.”

Mateos had a heads up from Pittman that the offensive line job might be coming open.

“Me and Coach Pitt talk quite a bit and he had brought it up to me that there’s a chance there was going to be some changes and would I be interested,” Mateos said. “It didn’t take me five milliseconds to say yes, and my wife (Gillian), so it was a no-brainer.”

Mateos got right to watching film and on the road recruiting upon being hired.

“Got on a 5 a.m. bird the day after we signed (his contract) and went and watched transfers for 12 hours and went recruiting,” Mateos said. “That’s been the priority. That’s the priority this time of year. Everybody knows that, so you don’t have a lot of time to do much else.

“And so you mix in seeing a home here and there and trying to sell your house and make sure your wife and daughter are doing good. But the priority has been just signing some guys for today.”

Arkansas added five offensive lineman on Wednesday with a trio of portal transfers in Michigan State’s Keyshown Blackstock (6-5, 315), San Jose State’s Fernando Carmona (6-5, 314) and Tennessee’s Addison Nichols (6-5, 327).

Those three join a pair of high school standouts in Fort Smith Southside’s Kobe Branham (6-5, 323) and Zuri Madison (6-5, 315) of Lexington (KY) Frederick Douglas.

“The most important thing, I think, in the transfer portal for me was getting the right guys,” Mateos said. “I want to avoid the FOMO (fear of missing out). Hey we’ve got to fill all these spots right this second.

“I think the most important thing was that we got players that could play, guys that could contribute right away. Guys that were made up of the right things internally. Have the right makeup, mindset. Things that fit the program, fit the situation. And that was what we did.

“The guys, Keyshawn obviously already was in the mix (committed) here. I tried to recruit him at Baylor and had no chance. So that was a good surprise when I got here.

“Then adding Addison and Junior Carmona, just guys that love football. That was the priority, guys that love to play the position, have a passion for playing the position. Have the makeup inside to do hard things.

“Because it is a thankless job. It’s a thankless position, and when we talk to these guys in recruiting, the offensive line world is, you can kick a guy’s rear end for 67 plays, but if he gets 3 sacks, he’s SEC player of the week and Aunt Pam up in the stands thinks you’re a bum.

“I think that’s one of the things you have to be ready for to play that position in this league, and that was the important thing, was finding guys with the right mentality.”

He was asked whether Carmona had traits on film that could translate to the SEC.

“I think the athleticism jumps off,” Mateos said. “I think when you can take athleticism plus a desire to hurt people, you’ve got a shot. He’s very strong.

“He’s only been playing football since his junior year of high school, so he’s only been playing the game for four years. His dad is a long-time head coach, offensive line coach. He’s got that toughness drilled into him. That’s just who the family is.

“I think when you watch his film, what pops off the tape is the athletic ability, the ability to run and then his willingness to put his face on people. When you can take the want-to with the athleticism, that’s really the driving force.

“You can find a great athlete on the o-line. Those guys are out there, but if they don’t want to put their face in the fire, it’s going to take a lot to get them to be really productive in this conference.”

Mateos, who has a daughter Izzy, was clearly thankful to be back at Arkansas by Pittman and athletic director Hunter Yurachek.

“It’s good to see some familiar faces,” Mateos said. “Coach Pittman said some nice things about me. I’m really grateful to him to have me back here. He’s been a huge influence on my life and my career. So it’s an honor to be back working for him.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Yurachek, too. He was really good to me in the process of getting hired here, and good to my wife. I don’t have a lot other to say than it’s good to be back and I’m excited to get going.”

He has been talking to some of his old Razorback players.

“Well, I’ve been talking to those guys since I was here,” Mateos said. “I think that’s part of my style of coaching, is building relationships and being really close with your players. I’ve talked to a lot of those guys. I still talk to guys that maybe some people don’t remember very much.

“I talk to Austin Beck and Cordale Boyd and those guys that maybe weren’t as glorified all-conference guys, but guys that meant a lot to me and meant a lot to this program and what they gave to this place.

“I’ve never really stopped talking to those guys over the years. They were just excited for me on the o-line.

It’s been a meteoric rise for Mateos, who played at Southwest Baptist and then coached there on2011.

That led to coaching stints at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Arkansas, LSU, Texas State, BYU and Baylor.

“Well, I mean I was a JUCO coach,” Mateos said. “I was a D2 Coach and a JUCO Coach when Coach Pittman hired me as a GA, so I had no frame of reference of what Division 1 football looked like. I played in front of dozens of screaming fans in college.

“When I got here and I got exposed to Division 1 Football, the SEC, the coaching that was going on in this building… This place has a great combination for me and my family. Half my family lives in Kansas City, it’s very close by. Being in the SEC and being close to home, I don’t see a better combination out there for me.

“Has this always been a place I always wanted to get back to? 100%. I said this a couple of weeks ago. I feel like everything that I’ve done in my career was to get an opportunity to come back and be the line coach at Arkansas. That was my goal.

“I’ve had other opportunities to coach other places in the SEC and I chose not to. This one came about and it took me a very short amount of time to say yes. Always wanted to be back.

Mateos has a fondness for center, his former position.

“Center just starts everything,” Mateos said. “It’s the tone-setter. Center is typically the best brain in the room. If not, another guy might be close, but you need somebody that can handle a lot of information, digest a lot of pictures, be able to spit out words, be able to translate things, visual… get em out… verbal.

“Gotta be a great communicator, great leader. Center has got to be the first guy to run into a burning building. He’s got to be the guy that is willing to go first, willing to lead, have great volume. That sets the tone for the rest of the guys.

“Just the way a center makes a call sets the tone for the whole thing. If he whispers it or says it in a meek way, I think you are setting yourself up for a soft play. If you have a center that sets at the line of scrimmage and makes his ID and has confidence and provides confidence to the rest of the group – you have a chance to come off the ball and be successful.

“I just think the mental aspect and the leadership part of that position is so important to the game and is really underrated. I’m biased. I played the position so I’m very biased, but I think it’s just such a tone-setter for your offense. Center and the quarterback are the only two guys that touch the ball on every play.”

Photo by John D. James