Matthews Earns LPGA Status Entering 2022

DOTHAN, Alabama – Brooke Matthews, a Rogers, Arkansas native, has earned her LPGA Card for the 2022 season. Arguably the best collegiate golfer in the nation over the last year and a half, Matthews finished tied for 30th at the 2021 LPGA Q-Series, which was held in Dothan, Alabama. Her seven-under score placed her well above the cutline, which was four-under.

Matthews continues Arkansas Women’s Golf’s proud tradition of placing players on the LPGA tour, as Matthews will join legendary Hogs Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi on tour. She will also join Alana Uriell, who placed 22nd at the LPGA Q-Series to retain her LGPA Status. The redshirt senior Hog has already had a taste of the professional ranks, and has fared well – she placed 71st at the NW Arkansas Championship this past fall, while placing 49th at the 2020 iteration of the event.

“The LPGA Q-Series is an absolute brutal test of golf and mental fortitude, and to see Brooke and Alana make it through says a lot about both of them,” Head Coach Shauna Taylor said. “I always say our goal for Arkansas Women’s Golf is to help our players turn their childhood dreams into a reality whether it is to play the LPGA tour or to make it in the business world. We want to make sure we provide them the resources to develop on and off the golf course.”

“I’m so proud of Brooke and her growth as a woman and as a golfer over the years. In the recruiting process we talk about the goal of playing the LPGA tour and what is required to make it to the next level. Brooke has put in the work to grow her game to withstand the demands of the LPGA. She has matured on and off the golf course in a way that has prepared her for moments like this. She has the game to do great things out there and to now have 5 Razorbacks on the LPGA tour is incredible.”

“I’m also proud to see Alana retain her LPGA Tour card as well. When her back is against the wall, she is a warrior and I know this coming year she will thrive.”

In the collegiate ranks, Matthews’ rise has been meteoric. During her redshirt senior season, Matthews won both of her first two events of the season, the Cougar Classic and the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Additionally, the Rogers, Ark. native also shattered the NCAA 54-hole record, playing a ridiculous 25-under at the Cougar Classic, six strokes better than the previous record of 19-under, set by Jaclyn Lee of Ohio State back in 2018. Matthews finished the fall season ranked as the second-best women’s collegiate golfer by Golfweek, trailing only phenom Rose Zhang of Stanford.

Away from the collegiate game, Matthews has been just as impressive. This past summer alone, the redshirt senior Hog took part in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Arnold Palmer Cup, and the famed Curtis Cup, while also earning exemptions to play in the Evian Championship and the NW Arkansas Championship. It’s not just that she went to those events either – Matthews finished in the top-30 at Augusta, and helped the US pull off a dramatic comeback in the Curtis Cup.

