Matthews Earns Spot on ANNIKA Award Fall Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt senior Brooke Matthews was named to the ANNIKA Award Fall Watch List, announced today. She is one of 15 women’s college golfers to earn the recognition, and the first Razorback to do so since Maria Fassi, who was the first golfer to win the award multiple times.

Over the last two years, Matthews has cemented herself as one of the premier amateur golfers in the world. Her redshirt senior season is off to a flying start – Matthews has won both the events she has competed in so far, the Cougar Classic and the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Additionally, the Rogers, Ark. native also shattered the NCAA 54-hole record, playing a ridiculous 25-under at the Cougar Classic, six strokes better than the previous record of 19-under, set by Jaclyn Lee of Ohio State back in 2018.

Away from the collegiate game, Matthews has been just as impressive. This past summer alone, the redshirt senior Hog took part in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Arnold Palmer Cup, and the famed Curtis Cup, while also earning exemptions to play in the Evian Championship and the NW Arkansas Championship, which are part of the LPGA tour. It’s not just that she went to those events either; Matthews finished in the top-30 at Augusta, helped the US pull off a dramatic comeback in the Curtis Cup, while finishing tied for 71st at the NW Arkansas Championship, which is played annually on the course she grew up on, Pinnacle Country Club.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.